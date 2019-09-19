Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Sina (SINA) as Shares Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 99,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, down from 205,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 288,519 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 583,920 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 31.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.