Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) Holder Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Holding by $3.76 Million; Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted Its Madden Steven LTD Com Stk (SHOO) Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (SHOO) by 236.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 29,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, up from 8,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 476,160 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 52,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 28 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 53,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 814,026 shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,266 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 26,100 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 3.79M shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,950 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 766,214 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 35,928 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 666,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock reported 11.99 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 14,893 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13,402 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ODP) by 225,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,740 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiseido Adr (SSDOY) by 11,161 shares to 43,340 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 10,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY).