Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Foreign Regional Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 55 0.00 N/A 6.94 9.98 KB Financial Group Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 6.24 5.80

Table 1 highlights Banco Macro S.A. and KB Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KB Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banco Macro S.A. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Banco Macro S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 5.9% KB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro S.A.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KB Financial Group Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Banco Macro S.A. and KB Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 KB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banco Macro S.A.’s consensus price target is $58, while its potential upside is 51.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Banco Macro S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of KB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% are Banco Macro S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, KB Financial Group Inc. has 12.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% KB Financial Group Inc. -6.49% -9.28% -7.89% -13.55% -25.25% -13.84%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A. has 56.67% stronger performance while KB Financial Group Inc. has -13.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Banco Macro S.A. beats KB Financial Group Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.