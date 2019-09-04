Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Both Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 53 0.00 N/A 6.94 9.98 HDFC Bank Limited 116 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Banco Macro S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited. HDFC Bank Limited is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Banco Macro S.A. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Banco Macro S.A. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Banco Macro S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 5.9% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Banco Macro S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 HDFC Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Banco Macro S.A.’s upside potential is 164.84% at a $58 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco Macro S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 18.53%. Insiders held 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than HDFC Bank Limited.

Summary

Banco Macro S.A. beats HDFC Bank Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.