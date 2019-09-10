Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), both competing one another are Foreign Regional Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 52 0.00 N/A 6.94 9.98 Banco de Chile 29 0.00 N/A 1.27 22.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banco Macro S.A. and Banco de Chile. Banco de Chile is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Macro S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Banco Macro S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 5.9% Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Macro S.A.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco de Chile has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Banco Macro S.A. and Banco de Chile.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Banco de Chile 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Banco Macro S.A. is $58, with potential upside of 125.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Banco Macro S.A. and Banco de Chile has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 2.2%. About 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 87.9% of Banco de Chile shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% Banco de Chile 0.14% -1.88% -1.44% -8.62% -6.79% 0.49%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A. has stronger performance than Banco de Chile

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Banco Macro S.A. beats Banco de Chile.