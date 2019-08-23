Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Reaches $31.44 52-Week Low; P&F Industries (PFIN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold their positions in P&F Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 109,683 shares, down from 494,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) hit a new 52-week low and has $30.50 target or 3.00% below today’s $31.44 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.06B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $30.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $61.83 million less. The stock decreased 5.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 695,346 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD

More notable recent P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “P&F Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) CEO Richard Horowitz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About P&F Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.23 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 32.67 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,070 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4,100 shares.

It closed at $6.73 lastly. It is down 5.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIN News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS PIKE’S RATING (B2 CFR) FOLLOWING DEBT-FUNDED PF; 19/04/2018 – P&F Industries To Report Results For The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ P&F Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIN); 30/04/2018 – P.F. CHANG’S OPENS FIRST RESTAURANT IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Former Panera Bread and P.F. Chang’s Executive Jim Rand Joins ezCater; 10/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Rumors: PF Called Damian Lillard Last Year About Blazers Trade; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PF-06821497 Treatment Of Relapsed/Refractory SCLC, Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer, and Follicular; 24/04/2018 – Pf is in the chamber. Operation in partnership with the PGR:; 20/03/2018 – P.F. Chang’s Launches New Lunch Bowls & Brings Budweiser Back as Part of New Bar Menu

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $140.94M for 3.66 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macro Bank has $6100 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58’s average target is 84.48% above currents $31.44 stock price. Macro Bank had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6100 target in Monday, July 22 report.