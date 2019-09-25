Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Reaches $24.68 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63’s average target is 20.27% above currents $52.38 stock price. Thor Industries had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Friday, August 30. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. Citigroup maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. Bank of America maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $4700 target. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 511,938 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROWThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.91B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $25.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BMA worth $95.50 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macro Bank has $6100 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58’s average target is 135.01% above currents $24.68 stock price. Macro Bank had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $167.16 million for 2.86 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It offers various retail services and products, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines , and money transfers. It has a 3.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880 worth of stock or 3,545 shares.

