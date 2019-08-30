Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Reaches $24.51 1 Year Low; Englobal (ENG) Sentiment Is 0.6

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) hit a new 52-week low and has $22.55 target or 8.00% below today’s $24.51 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.70 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $22.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $136.24 million less. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 152,330 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Englobal Corp (ENG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 3 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 5 trimmed and sold holdings in Englobal Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Englobal Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.86 million. It operates in two divisions, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in ENGlobal Corporation for 979,627 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 353,549 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 127,070 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 11,006 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 727 shares traded. ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has declined 21.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500.

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers various retail services and products, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines , and money transfers. It has a 3.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers.