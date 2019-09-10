Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Banco Macro S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Macro S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 35.90% 5.90% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Banco Macro S.A. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. N/A 52 9.98 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Macro S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Banco Macro S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.78

Banco Macro S.A. presently has an average price target of $58, suggesting a potential upside of 135.49%. The potential upside of the rivals is 61.39%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Banco Macro S.A.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Macro S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro S.A. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Banco Macro S.A.’s rivals have beta of 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Macro S.A.’s peers beat Banco Macro S.A. on 5 of the 5 factors.