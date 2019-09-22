Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.6% of Banco Macro S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Macro S.A. has 40.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Banco Macro S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Macro S.A.
|0.00%
|35.90%
|5.90%
|Industry Average
|4.41%
|15.98%
|1.71%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Banco Macro S.A. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Macro S.A.
|N/A
|50
|9.98
|Industry Average
|553.48M
|12.55B
|50.17
Banco Macro S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Banco Macro S.A. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Banco Macro S.A. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Macro S.A.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.00
|2.61
Banco Macro S.A. currently has an average price target of $58, suggesting a potential upside of 143.80%. The potential upside of the competitors is 52.66%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Banco Macro S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Macro S.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Macro S.A.
|6.11%
|-3.17%
|65.58%
|21.22%
|-0.46%
|56.67%
|Industry Average
|4.17%
|3.42%
|30.88%
|8.95%
|14.11%
|16.73%
For the past year Banco Macro S.A. has stronger performance than Banco Macro S.A.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Banco Macro S.A. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, Banco Macro S.A.’s peers are 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.
Dividends
Banco Macro S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Banco Macro S.A.’s competitors beat Banco Macro S.A. on 5 of the 5 factors.
