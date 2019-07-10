Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro S.A. 52 0.00 N/A 5.28 8.41 Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.29 22.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banco Macro S.A. and Banco de Chile. Banco de Chile is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Macro S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Banco Macro S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Banco de Chile.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Banco Macro S.A. and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro S.A. 0.00% 30.6% 5.4% Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro S.A. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Banco de Chile’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Banco Macro S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Banco de Chile are owned by institutional investors. Banco Macro S.A.’s share held by insiders are 40.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 87.9% of Banco de Chile’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Macro S.A. -5.33% -9.94% -21.86% 2.02% -38.6% 0.41% Banco de Chile -0.94% -4.76% -9.05% -1.26% -9.28% -0.59%

For the past year Banco Macro S.A. has 0.41% stronger performance while Banco de Chile has -0.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Banco Macro S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Banco de Chile.