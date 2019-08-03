Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Analysts See $2.15 EPS; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Stake

Analysts expect Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report $2.15 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 6.44% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. BMA’s profit would be $137.48 million giving it 7.57 P/E if the $2.15 EPS is correct. After having $2.65 EPS previously, Banco Macro S.A.’s analysts see -18.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 316,067 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 91,490 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 7.76 million shares with $91.44 million value, up from 7.66M last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. It offers various retail services and products, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines , and money transfers. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers.

