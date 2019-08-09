Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Shares Declined While Beddow Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Reliant Investment Management Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.21 Million; Valuation Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 2,051 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $279.27. About 63,851 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,085 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,896 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 0.1% or 4,687 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 100 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 27,927 shares. Amg Natl Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 1,113 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa invested in 26,917 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 2.18 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 4,264 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 59,487 shares. Bristol John W Incorporated reported 323,337 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Caprock Gp owns 3,511 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 2.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 54,396 shares. Cadence National Bank Na reported 0.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).