Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $618,780; First National Bank Of Omaha Increased First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 31,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 165,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 133,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 539,633 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 334,292 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 303,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 81,074 shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,135 shares to 20,677 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,668 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,576 shares to 4,821 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,833 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).