Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thiel Macro Stake in Lennar (LEN) Has Cut by $4.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 75,913 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fed Questions Deutsche Bank (DB) for ‘Bad Bank’ Proposal – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) CEO Gabriel Tolchinsky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 28,516 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,812 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Bison Invs Limited has invested 10.65% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,944 shares. Moreover, Cna has 0.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 52,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 244,264 shares. Argent Trust holds 18,185 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 71,900 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4.05 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 116 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 0.05% or 15,860 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Barnett & Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Washington-based First Washington has invested 1.61% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.