Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Trb Advisors LP Lifted Stake

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company's stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 47,368 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares to 74,962 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,441 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG).

