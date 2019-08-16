Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Reaches $19.18 Formed H&S; Valinor Management Lifted Its Ptc (PTC) Position

Valinor Management Llc increased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 40.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 340,204 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 1.18M shares with $108.60 million value, up from 837,918 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.33M shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) formed H&S with $18.22 target or 5.00% below today’s $19.18 share price. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) has $758.35 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 79,792 shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable

Analysts await Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 48.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.37 per share. BLX’s profit will be $21.75 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

