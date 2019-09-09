Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Reaches $18.72 Formed H&S; Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Shorts Decreased By 1.89%

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. TRCH’s SI was 4.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 4.46 million shares previously. With 299,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s short sellers to cover TRCH’s short positions. The SI to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc’s float is 9.24%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 138,423 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 15.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Torchlight Energy Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCH); 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN; 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET IN OROGRANDE IS GOING TO INCREASE; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.56 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.