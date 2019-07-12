Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Foreign Money Center Banks company, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 41.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 24.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A
|0.00%
|1.10%
|0.20%
|Industry Average
|16.52%
|8.99%
|0.75%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A
|N/A
|20
|71.67
|Industry Average
|2.71B
|16.39B
|17.34
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.25
As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A
|-3.82%
|-3.22%
|7.64%
|17.5%
|-28.3%
|16.42%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.57%
|7.34%
|0.00%
|8.51%
For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s peers have beta of 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A does not pay a dividend.
