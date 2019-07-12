Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Foreign Money Center Banks company, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 41.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 24.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.10% 0.20% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A N/A 20 71.67 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -3.82% -3.22% 7.64% 17.5% -28.3% 16.42% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s peers have beta of 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A does not pay a dividend.