Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $572,280; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $361,950; Share Price Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 56,008 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 9,495 shares. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Senator Grp LP reported 550,000 shares. Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Ltd Com owns 2,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 4,281 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 2,780 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Svcs Group Lc holds 21,477 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 337,889 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Management Lc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million.