Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (BLX) Position Has Raised by Estabrook Capital Management; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 14,997 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (BLX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 79,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57B, up from 77,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 47,565 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 800 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,520 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.49M for 19.87 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

