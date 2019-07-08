Banco de Chile (BCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) compete with each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.29 22.00 Popular Inc. 54 2.50 N/A 7.14 7.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Banco de Chile and Popular Inc. Popular Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Banco de Chile’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Popular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6% Popular Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Banco de Chile has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Popular Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Banco de Chile and Popular Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 0 0 0.00 Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Popular Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 18.22% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.3% of Banco de Chile shares and 89.6% of Popular Inc. shares. Banco de Chile’s share held by insiders are 87.9%. Competitively, Popular Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco de Chile -0.94% -4.76% -9.05% -1.26% -9.28% -0.59% Popular Inc. -4.04% 0.57% -1.46% -2.16% 19.23% 16.05%

For the past year Banco de Chile had bearish trend while Popular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Popular Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Banco de Chile.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.