Banco de Chile (BCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Both Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.27 22.61 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Banco de Chile and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banco de Chile. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Banco de Chile has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Banco de Chile and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.4 shows that Banco de Chile is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors while 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 87.9% of Banco de Chile’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco de Chile 0.14% -1.88% -1.44% -8.62% -6.79% 0.49% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07%

For the past year Banco de Chile’s stock price has smaller growth than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.