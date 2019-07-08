Banco de Chile (BCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.29 22.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 2.23 11.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco de Chile. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Banco de Chile is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Banco de Chile and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 0.00% 17% 1.6% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 29.4% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta means Banco de Chile’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banco de Chile and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 87.9% of Banco de Chile’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco de Chile -0.94% -4.76% -9.05% -1.26% -9.28% -0.59% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.9% -6.64% -29.66% -1.98% -44.51% -10.19%

For the past year Banco de Chile has stronger performance than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.