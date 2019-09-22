Banco de Chile (BCH) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco de Chile’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco de Chile and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 0.00% 17.00% 1.60% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Banco de Chile and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile N/A 29 22.61 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco de Chile has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Banco de Chile and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.00 2.61

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $29, suggesting a potential of 0.00%. As a group, Foreign Regional Banks companies have a potential upside of 52.66%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Banco de Chile is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco de Chile and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco de Chile 0.14% -1.88% -1.44% -8.62% -6.79% 0.49% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco de Chile’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco de Chile’s competitors have beta of 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco de Chile does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco de Chile’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Banco de Chile.