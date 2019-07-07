Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 10.11 Woori Financial Group Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 7.12 4.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Woori Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Banco Bradesco S.A. is currently more expensive than Woori Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.39% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares and 0.1% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -10.27% -8.83% -20.2% -1.58% 2.27% -1.85% Woori Financial Group Inc. -1.8% -7.66% -12.6% -18.28% -19.52% -17%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A. has stronger performance than Woori Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Woori Financial Group Inc. beats Banco Bradesco S.A. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.