Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 7 0.00 5.76B 0.70 11.76 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 8 1.17 5.24B 0.68 13.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Banco Bradesco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Banco Bradesco S.A. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 78,581,173,260.57% 0% 0% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 62,754,491,017.96% 19.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s potential upside is 64.03% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.39% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares and 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares. Comparatively, 52.1% are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.12% -5.57% 5.81% -3.38% 38.17% 14.78% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. beats Banco Bradesco S.A. on 8 of the 13 factors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.