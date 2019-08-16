Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Valuation Rose While Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Cut Stake in Wayfair (W) as Shares Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 4.84 million shares traded or 208.08% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 14.77M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS EXPECTS LARGER GROWTH IN LOANS IN 2019 THAN IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.04% or 1,806 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 28 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.11 million shares. 133,441 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Company. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Llc holds 2.78% or 526,875 shares. 88,946 are owned by Jasper Ridge Lp. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,419 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 62,965 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 3,196 shares. 375,981 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 7,700 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,580 shares to 7,367 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Google Inc by 743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.