Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake Upped by Sloane Robinson Llp; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Viking Global Investors LP Decreased Stake by $38.14 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 7.97 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 377,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.49M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.01 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

