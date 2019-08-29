Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shares Rose While Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lifted Holding; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Maintains Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 6.22M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 502,273 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.08% or 4,415 shares in its portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,282 are owned by Neumann Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,539 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 376,676 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Corporation In owns 125 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal Financial reported 0.11% stake. Girard Ltd reported 22,736 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 616,445 are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.32% or 223,816 shares. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.3% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,211 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 4,508 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 109,083 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $111.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,638 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A..