Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Increased Holding by $17.79 Million; River Road Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Premier Class A (PINC) by $49.76 Million as Valuation Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc. Class A (PINC) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.34 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 1.08 million shares traded or 119.01% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 16.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.22 million, up from 14.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 10.35M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 170,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

More recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 53,906 shares to 401,324 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 87,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,682 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).