Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Upped Its American Financial Group I (AFG) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Financial Group I (AFG) by 208.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 140,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 207,616 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, up from 67,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 14.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 16.39 million shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $36.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 21,556 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pitcairn holds 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 4,671 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 281,367 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 1.16M shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 858,758 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 329 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 6,498 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 934,019 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 20,645 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 21,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). South Texas Money, Texas-based fund reported 3,068 shares.