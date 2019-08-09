Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Boosted Position by $5.07 Million; Grandfield & Dodd Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $388,050

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 151,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 18.01M shares traded or 34.39% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory invested in 0.15% or 33,151 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,161 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,296 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 3,380 shares stake. Linscomb Williams owns 5,742 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds, a New York-based fund reported 65,043 shares. Whitnell And holds 2,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 79,537 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri reported 11,193 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited owns 106,713 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,857 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% stake.

