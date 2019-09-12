Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Position Maintained by Inca Investments Llc; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Stake

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 2114.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 4.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74 million, up from 196,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 5.14M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92 million, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 2.24M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 517,196 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Co reported 62.39 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 59,549 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 14,780 shares. Envestnet Asset has 63,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 598,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 103,134 shares. Gabelli & Company Advisers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 442,650 shares. Veritable LP has 16,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,625 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 170,596 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 119,704 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 36,000 shares to 937,500 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

