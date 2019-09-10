Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Holding; Ashford Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Littelfuse (LFUS) as Stock Price Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 5,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 44,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, down from 49,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 67,034 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 11.40 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS CREDIT RECOVERY FOR TROUBLED COMPANIES IN BRAZIL STILL SLOW; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 242,923 shares to 424,160 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,720 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25,110 shares to 469,190 shares, valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 315,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $35.96M for 27.81 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. MAJOR JOHN E also bought $10,930 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Monday, September 9.