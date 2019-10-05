Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Prudential Financial Has Lowered Its Tenneco (TEN) Stake

Analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. BBD’s profit would be $1.53 billion giving it 9.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 7.50M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 104,831 shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 368,637 shares with $4.09M value, down from 473,468 last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $889.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.37M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE

Prudential Financial Inc increased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 109,897 shares to 323,060 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 104,800 shares and now owns 130,396 shares. M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280. LETHAM DENNIS J had bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600. $189,600 worth of stock was bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $92.45 million for 2.41 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 9 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 113 shares. Pnc Serv Grp owns 4,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 195,699 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,395 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com has 64,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,347 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Invesco Ltd holds 28,208 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 85,812 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,551 shares. 1,750 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% or 16,165 shares. Icahn Carl C reported 5.65M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $17 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is 12.36% above currents $10.68 stock price. Tenneco had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.