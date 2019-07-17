Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) At $9.99 Forms Top; Legg Mason (LM)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Legg Mason Inc (LM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 135 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 90 sold and trimmed stakes in Legg Mason Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 70.12 million shares, up from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Legg Mason Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 100 New Position: 35.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) formed multiple top with $10.69 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.99 share price. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has $76.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 5.84M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS EXPECTS LARGER GROWTH IN LOANS IN 2019 THAN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.46B for 13.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LM’s profit will be $57.17M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

