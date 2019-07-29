Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) At $9.60 Forms Top; Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Shorts Raised By 5.54%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) formed multiple top with $10.18 target or 6.00% above today’s $9.60 share price. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has $73.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 13.03 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION

Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) had an increase of 5.54% in short interest. MPAA’s SI was 4.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.54% from 3.86M shares previously. With 181,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s short sellers to cover MPAA’s short positions. The SI to Motorcar Parts of America Inc’s float is 23.66%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 88,299 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Motorcar Parts (MPAA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $343.84 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.