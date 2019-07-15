Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) At $10.06 Forms Top; Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped By $1.81 Million Its Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 75,434 shares as Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.17M shares with $28.20 million value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Oceanfirst Finl Corp now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 19,524 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) formed multiple top with $10.56 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.06 share price. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has $76.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.04 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Fgl Hldgs stake by 793,833 shares to 1.01 million valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) stake by 35,329 shares and now owns 788,261 shares. Merchants Bancorp Ind was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mngmt Lc has invested 1.17% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Earnest Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,000 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Corbyn Invest Mngmt Md holds 57,893 shares. 1 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 103 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 173,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Foundry Prtn Lc holds 16,655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.03% or 82,954 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested in 0% or 258,951 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 9,129 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 853,017 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 283,670 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. 46,709 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by Devlin Michael D on Monday, February 11. Lloyd John K had bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350 on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.