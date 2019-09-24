Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 12.91 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.62 12.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco S.A. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Banco Bradesco S.A. is currently more expensive than Grupo Supervielle S.A., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.6% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Grupo Supervielle S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a -30.31% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.26% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.1% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.89% -7.14% 2.01% -5.57% 35.25% 10.62% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A. had bullish trend while Grupo Supervielle S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Banco Bradesco S.A. beats Grupo Supervielle S.A.