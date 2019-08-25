Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 12.91 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco S.A. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Banco Bradesco S.A. is presently more affordable than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.26% and 27.1%. Insiders owned 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.89% -7.14% 2.01% -5.57% 35.25% 10.62% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 4 of the 6 factors.