Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) Holder Bp Plc Lowered Holding by $346,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Increased Its Position

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 829,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 863,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 10.18M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 15.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.45B for 13.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).