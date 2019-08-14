Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) Holder Bp Plc Has Cut Stake by $346,000; Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $480,000

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 829,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 863,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 16.54 million shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 1.42 million shares traded or 79.27% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 45,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

