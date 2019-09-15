Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BBVA) Stock Declined While Ipg Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Exelon (EXC) Holder Swedbank Boosted Its Holding by $10.21 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 217,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.42 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BBVA) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 21,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 27,819 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.68M, down from 49,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 5.65 million shares traded or 24.97% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades eighteen Spanish multicedulas and one associated subordinated loan; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rts On BBVA Bancomer; 07/03/2018 – Atom Bank raises $206 million as major backers raise their stakes; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GARANTIBANK INTERNATIONAL N.V.’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TO BAA1, STABLE OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BBVA to Raise Stake in U.K. Digital Bank Atom; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Interest Income EUR4.29B; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TWO TRANCHES AND CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 16/03/2018 – BBVA’S GONZALEZ SEES MUCH BETTER YEAR IN 2018: EXPANSION; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva Compass’ Ratings (issuer rating to Baa2), Outlook Stable

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Com Inc Spons Adr Repstg Ord Shs Cl A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,617 shares to 3,070 shares, valued at $360.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD).

