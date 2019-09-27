Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

We are contrasting Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|5
|0.00
|6.63B
|0.80
|6.40
|Banco Macro S.A.
|32
|0.11
|41.65M
|6.94
|9.98
Table 1 demonstrates Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Banco Macro S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Banco Macro S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|134,210,526,315.79%
|10.4%
|0.7%
|Banco Macro S.A.
|131,803,797.47%
|35.9%
|5.9%
Volatility & Risk
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco Macro S.A. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Banco Macro S.A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Banco Macro S.A.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Meanwhile, Banco Macro S.A.’s average target price is $58, while its potential upside is 132.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares and 25.6% of Banco Macro S.A. shares. About 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|-5.55%
|-8.59%
|-15.12%
|-15.82%
|-29.71%
|-3.4%
|Banco Macro S.A.
|6.11%
|-3.17%
|65.58%
|21.22%
|-0.46%
|56.67%
For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.4% weaker performance while Banco Macro S.A. has 56.67% stronger performance.
Summary
On 11 of the 13 factors Banco Macro S.A. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
