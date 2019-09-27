Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

We are contrasting Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 5 0.00 6.63B 0.80 6.40 Banco Macro S.A. 32 0.11 41.65M 6.94 9.98

Table 1 demonstrates Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Banco Macro S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Banco Macro S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 134,210,526,315.79% 10.4% 0.7% Banco Macro S.A. 131,803,797.47% 35.9% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Banco Macro S.A. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Banco Macro S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Macro S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Banco Macro S.A.’s average target price is $58, while its potential upside is 132.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares and 25.6% of Banco Macro S.A. shares. About 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.9% of Banco Macro S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Banco Macro S.A. 6.11% -3.17% 65.58% 21.22% -0.46% 56.67%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.4% weaker performance while Banco Macro S.A. has 56.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Banco Macro S.A. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.