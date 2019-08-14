Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Reaches $4.73 52 Week Low; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.30 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.73 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.72B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $4.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.85 billion less. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.725. About 4.42M shares traded or 16.68% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 14/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA Compass boasts second (mile) high-profile event in Denver within five months | BBVA 14 March 2018; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades eighteen Spanish multicedulas and one associated subordinated loan; 04/05/2018 – UBS Had BBVA at Hold; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS TO INVEST IN GERMAN FINTECH FIRM SOLARISBANK, TO ACQUIRE SOLARISBANK’S STAKE FROM UNICREDIT’S GERMAN UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s placed GarantiBank International N.V.’s ratings on review for downgrade; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SEES SPAIN UNEMPLOYMENT BELOW 14% IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rtg Actions In Spanish RMBS Deal BBVA RMBS 5 FTA; 11/04/2018 – BBVA Compass expands its BBVA Momentum accelerator program for social entrepreneurs to bank’s seven-state footprint for 2018; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Chairman of BBVA to propose current CEO as his successor – El Confidencial

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 6,690 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 87,235 shares with $9.69M value, up from 80,545 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $239.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.66% above currents $132.92 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 22,015 shares to 15,285 valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced At & T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 12,229 shares and now owns 46,161 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 2.18% or 230,632 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,604 shares. Parametric Associates Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Landscape Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). J Goldman Company Lp has invested 5.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Cap holds 0.77% or 11,290 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Limited invested in 0.23% or 4,915 shares. The New York-based Selz Capital Ltd Company has invested 3.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,651 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. 713,712 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Stevens Management Lp reported 52,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 68,971 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company has market cap of $31.72 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It has a 6.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include mortgage secured loans, other loans secured with security interest, unsecured loans, credit lines, and commercial credits; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.