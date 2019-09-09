Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.40% 0.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. N/A 6 6.40 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.78

The competitors have a potential upside of 61.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.