Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 3.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|0.00%
|10.40%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|4.41%
|15.98%
|1.71%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|N/A
|6
|6.40
|Industry Average
|553.48M
|12.55B
|50.17
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.00
|2.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 52.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|-5.55%
|-8.59%
|-15.12%
|-15.82%
|-29.71%
|-3.4%
|Industry Average
|4.17%
|3.42%
|30.88%
|8.95%
|14.11%
|16.73%
For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility & Risk
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
