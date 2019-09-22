Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 3.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.40% 0.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. N/A 6 6.40 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.00 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 52.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.