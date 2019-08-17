Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Foreign Regional Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 6.40 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 0.7% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 57.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.4% weaker performance while Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has 2.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.