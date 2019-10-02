Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Stake Boosted by Harding Loevner Lp; Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Its Trupanion (TRUP) Holding by $416,952 as Stock Price Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 4.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The hedge fund held 34.82 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.58 million, up from 29.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.965. About 2.10 million shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rts On BBVA Bancomer; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rtg Actions In Spanish RMBS Deal BBVA RMBS 5 FTA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – REG-Banco Bilbao Vizcaya FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 05/03/2018 The World’s Biggest Fintech Competition launches for its tenth year; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3/AAA.MX RATINGS TO STATE OF MEXICO’S MXN 1.5 BLN ENHANCED LOAN FROM BBVA BANCOMER; 05/04/2018 – BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 159,730 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 109,168 shares to 52,144 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,263 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc..

